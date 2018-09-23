Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

LAHORE: A wooden bridge built upon the lake at the Punjab Governor House collapsed on Sunday due to overload, Geo News reported.



According to news reports, the wooden bridge inside the premises of the Punjab Governor House in Lahore collapsed after failing to withstand the load of people on it.

Furthermore it was reported that following the incident the administration of the governor house had sprung to action to handle the situation. There were no reports of loss of life after the incident.

Earlier today, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also met with the people, interacting with them as well as giving them a tour around the compound.

“It was a pleasure to see children & adults enjoying the Governor House Lahore today. Our aim is to get away from the colonial barriers & red tape .....,” his tweet had read.

Following the government’s decision of opening the doors of official structures around the country for public once every week, images of the public littering around the historical grounds have widely been circulated with many social media users stepping forward and condemning the negligence displayed by the public in response to the positive gesture by the state.



