Fri September 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

At the launch of a charity cookbook with wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry became center of an awkward yet adorable moment with a Muslim woman at the event.

The coordinator of Hubb Community Kitchen, Zahira Ghaswala had greeted the Duchess of Sussex and her mother Doria Ragland with a hug and a double-cheek kiss but became hesitant when Prince Harry came forward to do the same which as a result left him uneasily reversing around taking into account the Muslim culture of avoiding physical contact with the opposite sex outside of their families.

However, amidst the awkwardness they both found a ‘Halal’ way to make things work and turn the uncomfortable situation into an endearing one by giving each other an air kiss.

The event was organized by Markle to launch the charity cookbook ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’, the proceeds of which are to be given to the victims of the Grenfell Tower misfortune. 

