Fri September 21, 2018
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Dilemma of Sharifs

How sweet is CPEC?

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Personnel in Karachi to have their sub-machine guns replaced by pistols

KARACHI: In a move to protect citizens from misfires, directives have been issued for police personnel to carry revolvers or pistols instead of sub machine guns and automatic weapons.

The directives were carried over concerns that the personnel deployed on duty lack the adequate training to use the automatic weapons given to them, which increase the risk of misfire, additional IGP Amir Ahmed Shaikh stated in a notification.

He raised how citizens end up with constant threat of stray bullets rather than feeling secure in the presence of police personnel.

He added  that the weapons carried in an urban setting in such a way not only symbolizes threat  but  also  increases the chance at causalities due to unintended fires.

As per the directives, the motorcycle personnel will be equipped with either a revolver or a pistol, whereas personnel appointed with police patrolling mobiles, escorts, picket points and Madadgar 15 mobile would be armed with one pistol or revolver and a sub-machine gun.

The notification also refrains personnel from displaying or pointing automatic weapons towards the public during escort movement or mobile patrolling.

Shehbaz slams Indian army chief for ‘bellicose, irresponsible’ remarks

Pakistan rejects war mongering by India ruling elite: Fawad Chaudhry

Indian war mongering detrimental to regional peace: DG ISPR

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

10 heartbreaking stories from Twitter's #WhyIDidntReport trend

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

