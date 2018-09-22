Fri September 21, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

iPhone XS, XS Max launch: Huawei hands out power banks, juices to Apple fans

Apple on Friday released iPhone XS and XS Max.

As the fans queued up for the launch in Singapore, Huawei offered them power banks for the iPhone XS that carried a message suggesting Apple phones don't have a long battery life.

According to reports, as many as 200 power bans were handed out to iPhone fans in Singapore. 

“Here’s a power bank. You’ll need it. Courtesy of Huawei,” read the message on the front of the power banks.

Recently launched iPhones-File photo 

As part of another promotion stunt, the Chinese manufacturer offered fruit juice and charging stations. The Huawei van carrying the fruit juices  had  "no traces of apple" written over them.

According to CNET, the company said it handed out the power banks to “offer respite from the weather and grueling wait.”  

