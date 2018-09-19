PM Imran says Saudi Arabia assisted Pakistan when needed

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Saudi Arabia has assisted Pakistan whenever Islamabad needed help.



In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya News Channel, Imran Khan said anyone who comes in power, will visit the Kingdom first.

PM Imran also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to Saudi Arabia.

Khan is on two-day maiden visit to Saudi Arabia on his first foreign visit. His visit has been highlighted in the Gulf media as ‘start of a new era’.

Imran Khan held meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

PM Imran Khan was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at King's Palace.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan, who is on two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, performed Umrah early on Wednesday.

The doors of Holy Kaaba (Baitullah) were also opened for Imran Khan, and was bestowed with the opportunity of going inside.. He prayed for Pakistan and the Muslim world there.