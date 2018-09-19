Foolproof security being ensured for Muharram: Adviser to CM Sindh

KARACHI: Adviser to Chief Minister for Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that foolproof security arrangements are being ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram with heavy deployment of law enforcers.

He said this while visiting along with Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi and senior officers of Information department the Sindh Information department here, said a statement on Wednesday.

The adviser mingled with the staffers and interacted with them, inquired about their issues and grievances.

He said that public oriented projects, welfare and well being of the poor masses are the top priorities of the present government.