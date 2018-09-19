PFF donates Rs 1.2 million to SC’s Dam Fund

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) handed over a cheque of Rs1.2 million as donation to Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

A delegation of PFF, headed by its Vice-President Sardar Naveed Haider along with the football team, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar here Wednesday and presented the cheque.

The delegation informed the Chief Justice that the football team has won a prize of such amount in South Asia Football Federation Cup 2018 held at Bangladesh and the team and PFF unanimously decided to donate such amount for the Supreme Courts’ Dam fund.

The CJP greatly appreciated their gesture, says a press release.