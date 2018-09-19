Nawaz, Maryam release: NAB decides to file appeals in SC against IHC verdict

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file appeals in the Supreme Court against the suspension of sentences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar by Islamabad High Court.



The decision was made in a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, Prosecutor NAB and other senior officials of the anti-graft body.

The decision came shortly IHC suspended the sentences of Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar they received from an accountability court and ordered their release from jail.