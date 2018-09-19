Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Marvel Cinematic Universe has dropped its first official trailer of its female-led superhero film Captain Marvel.



Before Captain Marvel goes tasked to help defeat Thanos in another of Marvel’s upcoming Infinity Wars 4, her own solo cinematic is slated to make headlines in the meantime to introduce her massive girl power.

The trailer opens with Carol Danvers crashing to the Earth— with her memories already wiped away of her time as a US Air Force pilot after she had joined the Kree Starforce.

Possibly the Kree might have wiped her memory, as shown in a shot of her upside down in a machine during her time in the Space.

She tells Nick Fury that she keeps getting flashes of memories, as if she had a life on Earth.

Danvers (Brie Larson) put into a 1990s-set scene also features alongside a younger Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) in the film.

Where the trailer next shows her tracking down someone, it reveals a few glimpses of her super strength.

Apart from fighting Skrulls, one of which camouflages itself as an old woman, gets a befitting punch from Captain Marvel— the film also has shape-shifting aliens making debut.

The expected blockbuster also includes returning characters Korath (Djimon Hounsou) and Ronan (Lee Pace) from Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as new characters played by Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn, one who plays the Skrull villain of the film.

Anticipating over the trailer’s premiere, Brie Larson also shared a new poster on Twitter.

Captain Marvel is slated for a released on March 8, 2019.