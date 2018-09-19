Wed September 19, 2018
September 19, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 19, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a great day, because you feel positive, upbeat and encouraged about life. Nevertheless, avoid getting into a hissy fit with someone in authority; it’s not worth it.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You have a warm feeling in your tummy today. You feel good about life. Why ruin this by getting into an argument about politics, religion or racial issues? Ya think?

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day to deal with others in group situations. You’ll enjoy classes, meetings and large conferences. Furthermore, people will listen to you today.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today. Work-related travel is likely. Avoid power struggles with partners and close friends.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel that you can today. You want a change of scenery! Explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law and higher education.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be on the lookout for how to benefit from the wealth and resources of others today. Gifts, goodies and advantages can come your way. This is a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Relations with others are very warm today. People are in a jocular, jovial mood. However, disagreements with family members could occur. (Patience is your best ally.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful about introducing reforms and improvements at work, because not everyone will welcome them. Instead, use support from others to expand your work activities.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely, playful day! Sports events, fun times with children, social diversions and romantic interludes are positive outlets for you. Enjoy!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for real-estate deals and family affairs. Enjoy entertaining at home. However, avoid power struggles with authority figures, because this will only cast a pall on things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Writers, people in sales and those who act or teach will have a successful day, because communication skills are upbeat and positive. It’s a great day for short trips and discussions with siblings and relatives.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Business and commerce are favored today. Trust your moneymaking ideas, because you might be able to boost your income. 

