Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

LONDON: UK's Home Secretary Sajid Javed met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Speaking to the visiting official, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized on the need to transform the historic ties between Pakistan and United Kingdom into a strategic partnership.

The two also exchanged views on regional security situation, counter-terror efforts, return of Pakistani assets and money laundering.

Sajid Javed expressed the desire of British government to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi was also present on this occasion.