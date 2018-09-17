Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is… 'creative problem solving'

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is… 'creative problem solving'
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars being auction today

PM House luxury cars being auction today
UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

LONDON: UK's Home Secretary Sajid Javed met with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Speaking to the visiting official, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized on the need to transform the historic ties between Pakistan and United Kingdom into a strategic partnership.

The two also exchanged views on regional security situation, counter-terror efforts, return of Pakistani assets and money laundering.

Sajid Javed  expressed the desire of British government to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi was also present on this occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM House luxury cars being auction today

PM House luxury cars being auction today
SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
Pakistani student bags top position in Commonwealth essay competition

Pakistani student bags top position in Commonwealth essay competition

Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance