Sun September 16, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades

Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

Opposing dam can be treason: CJP

General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit

MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi

No cut in finance bill of CPEC: Khusro Bakhtiar

Business

APP
September 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar Sunday rejected the statement of PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal regarding cut in finance bill of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said CPEC was a long term plan having great potential for economic growth of Pakistan.

He said the geographical location of Pakistan and connectivity with other countries were its real strength.

Khusro said the government wanted investment of other countries in CPEC including Germany, Japan and Korea.

He said prime focus of the government was to revamp economy, create employment opportunities, and boost manufacturing base in Pakistan.

He said the previous government of PML-N did not pay attention to CPEC projects properly and ignored ML-1, the main project of CPEC.

The minister was of the view that Pakistan should be made a exports oriented country to achieve the economic targets.

He said Pakistan was facing different challenges including circular debt, fiscal deficit, current accounts and trade imbalance.

