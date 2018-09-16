Groom, brother tortured by brides’ relatives on court marriage

KHANEWAL: A groom and his brother became target of torture and abuse at the hands of the bride’s relatives in Punjab city of Kabirwala.



In a footage circulating on social media, the unidentified man was seen getting assaulted and verbally abused along with his bother by his wife’s relatives in Kabirwala’s Kund Sargana area.

According to reports, the man had married the woman of his own choice in court, subsequent to which the relatives of the bride had taken her away with false guarantee of letting her go after the ‘Rukhsati’ ceremony.

However, upon the arrival of groom and his brother at the bride’s house, they were manhandled.

Two of the suspects involved in the incident, identified as Sajjad and Javed, have been taken into custody by the area police. The police said that the raids were being conducted to arrest the seven other people involved in it.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident and has sought report from the police.