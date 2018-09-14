Fri September 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

Pakistan, China agree to work more closely to build brighter, prosperous future for region

Islamabad: Pakistan and China have agreed to work more closely to build a brighter and prosperous future for the region.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Textile, Commerce, Industry and Production, and Investment today at Islamabad.

The Advisor stated that in parallel to strong political affinity, Pakistan and China enjoy excellent trade and commercial relations cemented further by signing of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA) in 2006.

Signing of the China -Pakistan Economic Corridor added another dimension to the ever growing trade and economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

Dawood underline the need for enhancement of export to China and to the global market. It will require not only a better access to Chinese market.

Chinese Ambassador H.E. Yao Jing informed that a buying mission is coming to Pakistan. Such buying missions would be of great importance for Pakistani exporters and export growth of the country.

The advisor felicitated the Chinese Ambassador for holding a mega event like China International Import Expo in November, 2018 at Shanghai and express gratitude for declaring Pakistan “Guest of Honour” during the event. 

