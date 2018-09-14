Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears
CPEC: Real questions

CPEC: Real questions
And on flows the river

And on flows the river
Sweden is no exception

Sweden is no exception
Pakistan briefs IMF team on proposed mini-budget

Pakistan briefs IMF team on proposed mini-budget
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Kulsoom Nawaz's death and the insanity that followed

Kulsoom Nawaz's death and the insanity that followed
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

No increase in power, gas tariffs

No increase in power, gas tariffs
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Pakistan

REUTERS
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

KARACHI: Pakistan’s chemicals-to-energy conglomerate Engro Corp has seen its fortunes rise on the back of massive Chinese investment, but plans to shape its future growth around the country’s vast population and expanding middle class, its chief executive said.

Engro Corp, best known for its fertilizer and petrochemicals factories, as well as engineering projects, is Pakistan’s largest listed conglomerate, and after recovering from a brush with bankruptcy in the early part of this decade is now sitting on a $500 million cash pile.

It has been a major beneficiary from Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative splurge, working with Chinese firms on coal and power projects worth billions of dollars.

Engro’s rising fortunes since 2012, when its factories were crippled by gas shortages, mirror the improvements in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation where economic growth has accelerated due to vast Chinese investment and a sharp drop in militancy and power outages.

In the near term, Engro’s outlook is linked to a mile-long $1.5 billion coal mine in the Thar desert near the border with India, part of Beijing’s pledge to invest about $60 billion in Pakistan.

But with Pakistan’s new government hinting it may review Belt and Road contracts due to concerns they were too expensive, some analysts see risks on the horizon for Engro and say planned power plants around the mine may struggle to obtain financing.

Ghias Khan, Engro’s chief executive, told Reuters this week he was “pretty confident” the government would not re-open deals with sovereign guarantees.

“If they do, that will have a very negative impact,” Khan said.

This year Pakistan’s economy has also been shaken by a shortage of dollars, and speculation Islamabad may turn to the International Monetary Fund to ease current account pressures.

CONSUMER GROWTH

Undeterred by Chinese investment jitters and the recently wobbly economy, Khan said Engro was weighing acquisitions and starting new businesses in agriculture, healthcare, real estate, communications and other consumer-linked sectors to profit from rising incomes in the Muslim majority country of 208 million people, 60 percent of whom are aged under 30.

“We’ve come to a realization what has gotten Engro where it is today is not good enough for our next phase of growth,” Khan said in an interview at Engro’s ocean-front headquarters in Karachi, an Arabian Sea metropolis.

“What we are proud of is our ability to execute large-scale projects and put up large industrial complexes. But we are mindful we have to get into businesses which are more related to the population growth, and take us closer to the consumers.”

In Karachi, mushrooming shopping malls and ever-rising number of cars on the road point to a multi-year consumer boom as people’s disposable incomes have doubled this decade, analysts say.

Khan compared Pakistan’s current economic level, population growth and per capita income, which stands at about $1,600, to where China, South Korea and India were at earlier points in their development.

“If you look at sectors that did well when they were where Pakistan is today ... like real estate, automobiles, healthcare, logistics - everything is somehow related or linked to population growth or the middle class,” Khan said.

COAL BONANZA?

The company, born out of an employees’ buyout of Exxon’s Pakistan operations in the 1990s, was also looking to go deeper into the petrochemicals sector, and was exploring projects to set up naphtha, ethane crackers or polypropylene facilities in the ports of Karachi or Gwadar, Khan added.

What Engro will do with its cash pile of about 60 billion rupees ($490 million) has been a hot topic in Pakistan’s equity market.

“One thing is very clear: how we invest these 60 billion rupees ... will determine how this organization looks 10-15 years from now,” said Khan, adding a decision would be made “hopefully soon”.

In the meantime, the company is busily expanding its coal projects in Thar, located in the remote deserts of Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital.

Helped by Beijing’s cash and Chinese expertise, Engro began digging the Thar mine in 2016 with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC).

The coal will feed into a 660MW power plant Engro is building, part of about 4,000MW of generation planned by various Pakistani consortiums by 2021.

Pakistan says it has the world’s 7th largest coal reserves, but it is of the low-grade lignite variety and for decades successive attempts at large-scale mining have failed.

Analysts say Engro has locked in returns on equity of about 30 percent per annum, in dollar terms and with a sovereign guarantee, on the power projects.

Engro declined to reveal equity returns on power projects, but with Pakistan looking to control its ballooning current account deficit to avoid another IMF bailout, Khan said the new government was likely to want power plants that do not rely on imported fuel.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran inaugurates Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express today

PM Imran inaugurates Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express today

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral Live

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral Live
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's body brought Jati Umra amid tears
Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan

Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?