Zardari, Bilawal to condole death of Begum Kulsoom with Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to condole the death of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Geo News, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday.

Senior PPP leaders including former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom.

Nawaz Sharif is currently on parole till Saturday. He was released from Adiala Jail after the death of his wife. Kulsoom Nawaz died in London on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.