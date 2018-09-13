Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’

Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’
Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zardari, Bilawal to condole death of Begum Kulsoom with Nawaz Sharif

KARACHI: Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet former  prime minister Nawaz Sharif  to condole the death of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, Geo News, citing unnamed sources, reported Thursday.

Senior PPP leaders including former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khursheed Shah, Naveed  Qamar, Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom.

Nawaz Sharif  is currently on parole  till Saturday. He was released  from Adiala Jail after the death of his wife. Kulsoom Nawaz died in London on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Army chief appreciates improvement in NUST’s global ranking

Army chief appreciates improvement in NUST’s global ranking
Pakistan Air Force chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion Of Merit’ award

Pakistan Air Force chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion Of Merit’ award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari