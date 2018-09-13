Thu September 13, 2018
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

The economics of influence

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Business

REUTERS
September 13, 2018

'Pakistan and India have driven global sugar glut'

SYDNEY:  The policies of India and Pakistan have contributed to a global glut in the world´s sugar market, Australia´s Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham told Reuters.

"It is clear that export subsidies introduced recently by the Indian and Pakistan Governments have contributed to a growing glut on global markets," Birmingham said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

" has expressed its concerns to the Indian and Pakistani Government at the highest levels in the clearest possible terms.

"Raw sugar futures in New York slumped to a 10-year low of 9.91 cents on Aug. 22 as India and Pakistan both moved ahead with price subsidies to boost local production.

India, which is expected to surpass Brazil and become the world´s largest sugar exporter this year, in May approved a subsidy of 55 Indian rupees ($0.7623) per tonne of cane sold.

Pakistan, whose sugar production has increased in recent years, in January quadrupled the volume of sugar eligible for export subsidies to 2 million tonnes to reduce excessive domestic supplies.

Birmingham´s comments came as Reuters reported Australian and Brazilian sugar industry groups are working on a formal complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO) over possible sugar export subsidies by India.

