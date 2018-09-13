Thu September 13, 2018
Hussain Nawaz breaks down in tears, hugs uncle Shehbaz in London

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

NFC award and budget deficits

Power tariff to be hiked

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 13, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 13, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Be careful talking to bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures today, because all is not as it appears. Do not volunteer for anything, and don’t agree to anything. (Hide.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Travel plans are dicey today. Expect delays, detours and some mild confusion. This same influence could impact higher education, medicine and the law.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Avoid important decisions about inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. Just sidestep these issues, or postpone them until tomorrow.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might find it challenging dealing with partners and close friends today. Nevertheless, the best way to handle things is to be accommodating and tolerant.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Just accept the fact that your efficiency at work might suffer a bit today due to shortages and delays. Don’t make a big deal about things. Just go with the flow.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This can be a very creative day for you, especially if you’re working in the arts, show business or the entertainment world. You’re not afraid to think outside the box!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Postpone important family decisions until tomorrow. In the meantime, just relax or cocoon at home and enjoy lighthearted discussions with family. Avoid major purchases or important decisions.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Don’t worry if you feel indecisive about something today, that’s just the way things are. In fact, this is a poor day to make important decisions. Ditto for shopping for anything other than food.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Continue on with business as usual today, and try to avoid initiating something new. This is a poor day to start new moneymaking ventures. Avoid major purchases.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People might notice you more than usual today because the whole world is feeling a Capricorn energy hit. Just enjoy your popularity, and don’t make a big deal about anything. Don’t agree to important decisions.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Research might pay off today because you are highly intuitive. However, you also might just want to hide and play it low-key. Either way is fine.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Enjoy casual relationships with friends and groups today. Just go with the flow and postpone important decisions until tomorrow. Don’t volunteer for anything.

