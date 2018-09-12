Wed September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

ISTANBUL: Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (Thursday) on a two-day official visit from September 13 to 14 upon the invitation of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Apart from meeting his Pakistani counterpart, the top Turkish diplomat will be received by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during the visit.

During the meetings, the relations between Turkey and Pakistan will be discussed; and views will be exchanged on regional and international developments.

