Tue September 11, 2018
Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

KARACHI: WhatsApp accounts of citizens are getting hacked by an anonymous group of hackers, Geo.tv reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, numerous complaints were registered to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) since the past few days regarding the victims getting their accounts hacked.

The hacking was done subsequent to a fake prize scheme used as bait to trap unsuspecting citizens into hacking their accounts.

According to reports, the victims were asked for their WhatsApp codes after which the account was hacked; following which, the gang asked the citizens to pay money in order to get their accounts back. 

