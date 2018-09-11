Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister

PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister
Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games

Vostok-2018: Russia launches biggest ever war games
Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister

Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem said the intention behind the composition of Taskforce is to reform the NAB Law in terms of making it more focused and effective to counter mega corruption with suitable checks and balances so as to avoid unnecessary harassment.

He was chairing a meeting of Taskforce on NAB Reforms here today in Islamabad. The meeting was held to develop detailed plan for bringing reforms in the NAB Law in terms of making it more focused and effective.

Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem said that He said that all the stakeholders must be taken in confidence along with public support and opinion need to be kept in mind while preparing new accountability law to further empower the NAB.

The minister emphasized on matter purely related to tax and threshold of the NAB. He was of the view that in new accountability law a positive message, in terms of cases related to tax evasion, might be introduced.

In the meeting, Mr. Imtiaz Tajwar, Deputy Chairman, NAB, apprised the Law Minister that NAB law is a comprehensive legislation which has been reviewed by the Supreme court and also by other Provincial High Courts of which all the given directions or guidelines were acted upon. No one is exempted from the accountability.

He also said that NAB is in contact with Business Community of Pakistan and a positive outcome is expected to come. Mirza Shahzad Akbar, SAPM on accountability, Ms. Malika Bukhari, Parliamentary Secretary Law, Abdul Shakoor Paracha, Secretary Law, and other officials from F.B.R. and the Attorney General Office also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
CM Murad says roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted

CM Murad says roll back of 18th amendment to be resisted
In Pictures: Life of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz

In Pictures: Life of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz
PM Imran Khan forms task force on sports

PM Imran Khan forms task force on sports
Load More load more

Spotlight

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'