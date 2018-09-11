Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem said the intention behind the composition of Taskforce is to reform the NAB Law in terms of making it more focused and effective to counter mega corruption with suitable checks and balances so as to avoid unnecessary harassment.

He was chairing a meeting of Taskforce on NAB Reforms here today in Islamabad. The meeting was held to develop detailed plan for bringing reforms in the NAB Law in terms of making it more focused and effective.

Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem said that He said that all the stakeholders must be taken in confidence along with public support and opinion need to be kept in mind while preparing new accountability law to further empower the NAB.

The minister emphasized on matter purely related to tax and threshold of the NAB. He was of the view that in new accountability law a positive message, in terms of cases related to tax evasion, might be introduced.

In the meeting, Mr. Imtiaz Tajwar, Deputy Chairman, NAB, apprised the Law Minister that NAB law is a comprehensive legislation which has been reviewed by the Supreme court and also by other Provincial High Courts of which all the given directions or guidelines were acted upon. No one is exempted from the accountability.

He also said that NAB is in contact with Business Community of Pakistan and a positive outcome is expected to come. Mirza Shahzad Akbar, SAPM on accountability, Ms. Malika Bukhari, Parliamentary Secretary Law, Abdul Shakoor Paracha, Secretary Law, and other officials from F.B.R. and the Attorney General Office also attended the meeting.