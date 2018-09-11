Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?

Does PTI govt really want to protect and pursue CPEC?
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes
Russia to launch biggest war games in its history

Russia to launch biggest war games in its history
Top finance ministry debt manager quits to make room for PTI govt’s pick

Top finance ministry debt manager quits to make room for PTI govt’s pick
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Muharram: PEMRA asks TV channels to follow code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has asked the local broadcasters to comply with provisions of code of conduct while telecasting content during Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar. 

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the media watchdog requests the licences  holders to "broadcast special programs  to persuade views about the teachings of Islam, to shun sectarian activism and discard animosity, hatred/ differences by following the Islamic principles of tolerance courage, brotherhood and peace"

The PEMRA advised the TV channels to refrain from broadcasting any content against fundamental principles of religious tolerance and harmony.

The statement also warned the broadcasters against airing hate speech and went on to explain what constitutes "hate speech"

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
Nawaz kept buffaloes at PM House for his ‘gastronomic requirements’: PTI

Nawaz kept buffaloes at PM House for his ‘gastronomic requirements’: PTI
Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

Fawad asks PBA to pay salaries to workers

Pakistan committed to successful implementation of CPEC: FO

Pakistan committed to successful implementation of CPEC: FO
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Dilip Kumar's health improving, informs wife Saira

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Google Maps newly-launched feature helps reduce carbon emissions in cities

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book