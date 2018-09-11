Muharram: PEMRA asks TV channels to follow code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has asked the local broadcasters to comply with provisions of code of conduct while telecasting content during Muharram, the first month of Islamic calendar.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the media watchdog requests the licences holders to "broadcast special programs to persuade views about the teachings of Islam, to shun sectarian activism and discard animosity, hatred/ differences by following the Islamic principles of tolerance courage, brotherhood and peace"



The PEMRA advised the TV channels to refrain from broadcasting any content against fundamental principles of religious tolerance and harmony.

The statement also warned the broadcasters against airing hate speech and went on to explain what constitutes "hate speech"