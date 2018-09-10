SBP rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknotes

Karachi: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has categorically rejected the rumors circulating on social media regarding discontinuation of Rs.5000 banknote.



The State Bank, in a statement, said the SBP Board has not submitted any recommendation for demonetization or discontinuation of Rs.5000 or any other banknote to Federal Government or Cabinet.

Further, in case of demonetization of any bank note, SBP announces the same well in advance and provides ample time to public to change the currency under demonetization process.

SBP places all such announcements on its website and circulates the same through its social media platforms as well.

The public is therefore advised not to pay heed to any such rumors which are aimed at creating unnecessary hype and anxiety.