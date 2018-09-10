Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Abundance and scarcity

Dam donations

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Business

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Chinese embassy slams FT’s ‘ill-intentioned’ CPEC report

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said that a report published by Financial Times regarding China Pakistan Economic Project (CEPC) was based on distorted and misquoted information.

In a strong-worded press statement on Monday , the embassy said it has taken notice of the report, comments of Mr Razzak Dawood and as the clarification issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Textile of Pakistan.

“It is a firm consensus between China and Pakistan that the CPEC is a mutually beneficial project and both the governments will carry it forward according to the needs of Pakistan and for the development of Pakistan,” it said.

“Such ill-intentioned reports based on distorted and misquoted information only demonstrate that the report contributor has total ignorance and neglect of the CEC of the CPEC or China-Pakistan traditional partnership,” it added.

