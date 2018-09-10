Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Sindh CM’s intervention stopped govt from raising gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: Timely intervention of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stopped Federal Government from increasing gas tariff, it has been learnt.

Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News reported that the chief minster called Federal Minister  for Finance Asad Umar Monday and informed him that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has no authority to raise gas tariff. 

Only the  Council of Common Interest (CCI) is empowered to take decsion in this regard, he conveyed to the minister.

