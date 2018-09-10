Sindh CM’s intervention stopped govt from raising gas tariff

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Timely intervention of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stopped Federal Government from increasing gas tariff, it has been learnt.
Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News reported that the chief minster called Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar Monday and informed him that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has no authority to raise gas tariff.
Only the Council of Common Interest (CCI) is empowered to take decsion in this regard, he conveyed to the minister.
ISLAMABAD: Timely intervention of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stopped Federal Government from increasing gas tariff, it has been learnt.
Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News reported that the chief minster called Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar Monday and informed him that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has no authority to raise gas tariff.
Only the Council of Common Interest (CCI) is empowered to take decsion in this regard, he conveyed to the minister.
Comments