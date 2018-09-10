PM Imran Khan shares 'startling' figures of govt owned land/buildings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared that the worth of 90% of state-owned land in KP, Punjab and federal areas and the rest houses/official residences built on this land is 'startling'.
In a series of tweets, the prime minister said “the figures are startling: 34,459 kanals are rural and 17,035 kanals are urban. Just the urban land with buildings is worth over Rs.300 billion!”.
"So a country that has to borrow money to pay interest on its loans (burdening our future generations) - & daily interest payment is Rs 5 b - is sitting on huge amounts of dead capital (just 90% of urban holdings is worth Rs 300b) in the form of this govt-owned land with buildings," he further added.
