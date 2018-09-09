Sun September 09, 2018
AFP
September 9, 2018

England´s Anderson fined for dissent in India Test

LONDON: England fast bowler James Anderson has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent to the umpire in Saturday´s play in the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

Anderson is just two shy of Australia great Glenn McGrath´s record of 563 Test wickets -- the most taken by any fast bowler.

Chasing that record on the second day of the Test, Anderson was angry at an unsuccessful lbw review against star batsman Virat Kohli in the 29th over of India´s innings.

He snatched his cap and jumper from umpire Kumar Dharmasena and "spoke to him in an aggressive manner", the ICC said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Anderson has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, the ICC said.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record.

England are on top in the Test with India set to resume on Sunday on 174 for six -- a deficit of 158 runs -- after Kohli eventually fell to Ben Stokes for 49.

England have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

