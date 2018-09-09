Dr Arif Alvi takes oath today

ISLAMABAD: President-elect Dr Arif Alvi will take oath of the office today as Mamnoon Hussain completed his five-year tenure as the president of Pakistan on Saturday.



The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will administer the oath to him.

Dr Arif Alvi, one of the founding members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, won the 13th presidential elections on September 04 by securing 352 votes in the electoral college of national and provincial assemblies and the Senate.

Apart from PM Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, higher political and military authorities will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Ambassadors have also been invited to the ceremony.

According to the spokesperson of Presidency, guests will be served with tea and biscuits at the ceremony.

Mamnoon’s farewell

Mamnoon Hussain was given a farewell guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces. The outgoing president inspected the guard of honour. He also held a farewell meeting with the staff of the Presidency.

After inspecting the farewell guard of honour, Mamnoon Hussain, along with his wife Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain and other family members left the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Arif Alvi profile

Dr. Arif Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013. Dr. Arif Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then later again in the 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013 he was elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-250 Karachi.

Dr Arif Alvi is happily married with his wife Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. Dr Alvi enjoys his grandchildren tremendously and considers them as one of greatest joys and pleasures of his life. He used to play squash, cricket, hockey etc in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them.

Education

He acquired his dental degree BDS (Dentistry) from de'Montmonrency College of Dentistry, an affiliate of University of Punjab.



Master of Science degree in Prosthodontics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1975.



University of the Pacific, San Francisco, completing a Master of Science in Orthodontics in 1984.



Politics

One of the few original authors of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party constitution.



Started out his political career serving as the President of the student union at the de'Montmonrency College of Dentistry in Lahore, Pakistan.



In 1969, Dr. Alvi was active in the student movement during General Ayub Khan era and fought for democracy in Pakistan. During one of the protests on the Mall Road in Lahore he was shot and wounded and still proudly carries a bullet embedded in his right arm as a mark of his struggle for democracy in Pakistan.



He was the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for Provincial Assembly in Karachi in 1979. However, elections were not held.



Had discussions with Imran Khan before PTI was formed and became a founding member founding member in 1996. He has been serving in the CEC since 1996 without a break. He was appointed the President of PTI Sindh Chapter in 1997. In 2001, he was promoted to Vice President of PTI. In 2006, Dr. Arif Alvi became the Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf until 2013.



Dr. Arif Alvi contested as a Sindh Provincial Assembly candidate from Defence / Clifton area in 1997 and later in 2002 as a National Assembly candidate from Baldia in Karachi.



He won the NA-250 National Assembly seat in the general elections held in 2013 with a huge margin.



Professional life

In 1997 Dr. Arif Alvi was declared a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.



He was the primary author of the constitution of the Pakistan Dental Association and has been the elected President of the Pakistan Dental Association.



Was Chairman of the first Pakistan International Dental Conference in 1981.



In 1987 he was Chairman of the Third Pakistan International Dental Conference which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Junejo.



Was the Patron of the Fifth Pakistan International Dental Conference inaugurated by the President of Pakistan.



Chairman of the 28th Asia Pacific Dental Congress.



Fellowships of the International College of Dentists, Fellow of The American College of Dentists and of The Pierre Fauchard Academy in recognition of his outstanding academic, clinical and professional achievements.



Dean of the Faculty of Orthodontics of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.



In 2006 he was elected as the President of Asia Pacific Dental Federation.



In 2007 he was elected as a Councillor of the FDI World Dental Federation, the first time a Pakistani has been elected. More than a 100 countries voted him in twice for three year terms each.

