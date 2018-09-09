Dr Arif Alvi takes oath today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President-elect Dr Arif Alvi will take oath of the office today as Mamnoon Hussain completed his five-year tenure as the president of Pakistan on Saturday.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will administer the oath to him.
Dr Arif Alvi, one of the founding members of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, won the 13th presidential elections on September 04 by securing 352 votes in the electoral college of national and provincial assemblies and the Senate.
Apart from PM Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, higher political and military authorities will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Ambassadors have also been invited to the ceremony.
According to the spokesperson of Presidency, guests will be served with tea and biscuits at the ceremony.
Mamnoon’s farewell
Mamnoon Hussain was given a farewell guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces. The outgoing president inspected the guard of honour. He also held a farewell meeting with the staff of the Presidency.
After inspecting the farewell guard of honour, Mamnoon Hussain, along with his wife Mehmooda Mamnoon Hussain and other family members left the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Dr. Arif Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and was the Secretary-General of the party from 2006 till 2013. Dr. Arif Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then later again in the 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013 he was elected as a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-250 Karachi.
Dr Arif Alvi is happily married with his wife Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. Dr Alvi enjoys his grandchildren tremendously and considers them as one of greatest joys and pleasures of his life. He used to play squash, cricket, hockey etc in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them.
