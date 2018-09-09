Sun September 09, 2018
Tough for overseas Pakistanis to provide $1,000 each for dams

The abandoned Article 27

History not to forgive if debt not paid back: CJP

PM Imran Khan's sons visit Pakistan

Top baboos' play role in furthering politicisation of bureaucracy

Mamnoon completes term as president, Alvi takes oath today

Ready to form panel to probe 'rigging': Fawad

PM to visit Karachi on Sept 16

PML-N govt gave CPEC, PTI hiked prices: Shahbaz

Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan, remain chairman

Business

Wasif Shakil
September 9, 2018

Share

Huawei’s new nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

LAHORE: Chinese top smartphone brand Huawei has launched its new nova 3 smartphones. Equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, the series has a unique Pakistani connection.

In a pre-launch briefing with a select group of journalists in Lahore, Huawei's country head Blueking Wang said; “Our research on consumer requirements in Pakistan showed that the users need a phone which has a huge memory to store maximum multimedia content. So, keeping this in mind we have increased the memory up to 128GB  - a first for a phone at this price point - and that this model is now being considered to be introduced in developing countries.”

nova series features two innovative smartphones - nova 3 and nova 3i - both equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) quad cameras that allow for great selfies and AI photo detection.

Terming the AI feature as hallmark of Chinese technologies, Wang said; "nova is synonymous with the birth of new star and the selfie superstars, which is designed as per demand of the selfie-obsessed young generation."

When asked to comment on how the company is able to keep the prices down with such advanced specifications, he credited this achievement to Huawei's intensive R&D programmes which enable the company to develop its own components, making it easier to lower the prices.

Shenzhen-based tech giant is now producing its own chipsets under the brand name of Kirin. Earlier this month, Huawei announced its newest system-on-a-chip, the Kirin 980. According to The Verge, it’s the world's first 7nm mobile processor, the first one built around ARM’s Cortex-A76 CPU and Mali-G76 GPU, the first with a Cat.21 smartphone modem supporting speeds up to 1.4Gbps, and the first chip to support 2,133MHz LPDDR4X RAM.

Wang also dismissed recent controversies that hit the company as mere Western propaganda due to its phenomenal success across the globe.

According to media reports, Huawei was caught optimizing some of its smart phones to over perform on benchmark tests. In another incident, Australia prohibited the company from taking part in the development of 5th generation mobile infrastructure citing national security concern following the US and Britain.

"Pakistan is our one of the top three markets and we shall lead the 5G race whenever the regulations to introduce the technology are in place," Wang said  on rolling out next generation phones here.

Advanced  AI-powered cameras

They  are equipped with dual Al-enabled 24MP+2MP cameras on the front. While the nova 3 sports dual 24MP+16MP Al-powered rear camera. The Nova 3i comes with dual 16MP+ 2MP Al-powered rear camera as Huawei brings its innovative Al technology to a new price point to let more and more people enjoy the exciting trend.

The new f/2.0 wide aperture lens on the 24MP high-resolution front camera is joined by a 2MP broad-spectrum color sensor that capture depth-of-field information for authentic bokeh effects.

Ultimate power play

In term of performance, Huawei nova 3 pack a Kirin 970 SoC with 4GB RAM, which runs on EMIU 8.2, allowing the new mid-range superstar to deliver a flagship experience whether you use it for work or play. While the Huawei nova 3i is equipped with a Kirin 710 Al processor, and EMUI 8.2 for flagship performance

Recognize scenes through Al

The phones  are enabled with over 200 different scenario. The front camera detect eight unique categories including blue skies, beaches, plants, night stage performances, flower rooms and snow. The rear camera now detects 22 scenario with addition of autumn leaves, ancient building, bike automobile, panda etc.

Cutting-edge design and striking colours

Both sides of the devices are covered with a sleek glass back, which offers a superior, more premium look and feel to it. Notched with 6.3-inch full view display that sparkles with delight and covers 83.4 percent of the frontal veiw, every curve on the nova 3 series is meticulously designed to provide the best grip and a stunning appearance.

 The nova 3 has four colourful hues of iris purple, Airy Blue, Red and Black, while nova 3i will make you fall in love with iris Purple, Pearl White and Black.

