Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

After the death of rapper Mac Miller, ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has been swamped with not messages of support but of hate, blaming her for the tragic end to his life.

The 25-year-old singer had to disable the comments on her official Instagram after Miller’s death when the public got out of hand, blaming Grande for her ex-boyfriend’s death.

Miller, 26, had been found dead in his apartment on Friday as a consequential outcome of what was reported to be drug overdose.

Amidst the storm of hateful messages, some social media users stepped forward to show support for the 'Sweetener' singer.

Grande and Miller had been in a relationship for two years and had broken up several months ago after which the rapper had been reportedly involved in drug related illnesses and substance abuse.

Grande had previously shed some light on why the two had parted ways when she was accused of breaking his heart despite Miller’s show of affection in many of his albums.

The singer is presently engaged to comedian and actor Pete Davidson.



