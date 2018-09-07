PM Imran to address overseas Pakistanis today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis today (Friday) and would deliver an special message to them, Geo News reported.

The state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) and Geo News would broadcast Prime Minister Imran Khan's message for overseas Pakistanis.

The address would be telecast at 7:00 pm today. It would be the third such address since Khan emerged victorious in July 25 election.



The first came through a press conference shortly after his party won majority while the second was a formal address in which the Prime Minister announced gave his plan to run the country.

According to private television channels, the TV has recorded the message at the PM Secretariat.



