AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is bringing back South African cricket star AB de Villiers in its fourth edition.



The announcement of the former South African skipper’s signing came through a video message on his official Twitter handle where the cricket star stated: “It’s time for @thePSLt20. So, there’s going to be a party in February? #ABaurPSL #psl2019.”

The official Twitter handle of PSL also made thaw announcement referring to Villiers as “The GOAT of South Africa.”

The 34-year-old cricketer had expressed his delight in being part of the tournament saying: “The Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments around the world. It has given Pakistanis much to cheer about. I've absolutely enjoyed watching some of the PSL games on television in recent years. But 2019 will be different. In 2019, I will be participating in the PSL. I certainly can't wait. I'll see you there. Aap ka shukria (thank you!)."

As of now, it remains unknown which of the six PSL teams he will be part of.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s newly-appointed chairman Ehsan Mani also felicitated him after he joined PSL, saying: “He is a modern-day great and he will add immense value to the tournament. His involvement in PSL will also provide great learning opportunities for our youngsters.”