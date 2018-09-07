Kareena Kapoor recounts her struggles in acting career

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Kareena Kapoor has come forth shedding light on her long and tough career path filled with ample struggle.

The 37-year-old amidst an interview with IANS revealed that all that she has today is a result of hard work and patience.

"Everything I have in life, I have wanted it for a long time and I have worked very hard for it,” she stated.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' starlet went on to reveal that her originality is what plays a part in making her distinct in the industry.

“If I am comfortable working in a certain way, then I do so with all my conviction. I have always followed what I believe in and it is my individuality which sets me apart. I believe in what I do and I have always spoken my mind. I do my own thing. The fact that I was working throughout my pregnancy and that I continue to work even after having a child, should inspire a lot more women to find that balance between their personal and professional lives. It’s all a part of the journey that has made me who I am and brought me where I am right now,” she revealed.

Taking into account the massive role actors play in the lives of their followers, Kareena went on to highlight that: “As actors, we play a very important part in everyone's life. We are considered role models and it is necessary on our part to set the right examples for people.”

Moreover the actor went on to reveal: “I've never taken my success or failure too seriously. If the movie is a success, then great. If it is not, that's also fine. I love my job. I feel the idea of doing something what we love is more important than our success or failure, and for me, that's acting.”