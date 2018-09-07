Had trouble remembering lines: Aamir Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Superstar Aamir Khan, expressing his awe over legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan , has said that he used to have a hard time remembering his lines while working together with him in a film.
The duo is all set to star together in the upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.
“I have been a huge, huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along. The first day of rehearsals when we were sitting and reading scenes together..it was a fanboy moment for me," Aamir revealed.
“I couldn’t speak properly, I couldn’t remember my lines, I was going all over the place. It has been a real joy for me that every day that I have sat next to him while we were shooting," he added.
The action-adventure film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, will see the light of day on November 7.
Aamir further said that he thinks of himself as a keen learner.
“I see myself as a learner, someone who has got a curious mind. I am a student of whatever I am dealing with and everything is new to me,” the Fanaa star said at a launch of a smartphone.
