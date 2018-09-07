Fri September 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Atif Mian asked to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days

Pakistan has capacity to store water for 36 days
Role of opposition in democracy

Role of opposition in democracy
Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage

Gay rights across the globe: death penalty to marriage
US will equip India to contain China

US will equip India to contain China
Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai resigns
Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions

Khatm-e-Nabuwat judgment: Non implementation causing controversies, divisions
SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case

SC forms six-member JIT to probe money laundering case
PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

PM Imran Khan holds back tears as nation remembers fallen heroes

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Farooq Sattar says he’s consulting close aides over joining PTI

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Had trouble remembering lines: Aamir Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Aamir Khan, expressing his awe over legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan , has said that he used to have a hard time remembering his lines while working together with him in a film. 

The duo is all set to star together in the upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

“I have been a huge, huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along. The first day of rehearsals when we were sitting and reading scenes together..it was a fanboy moment for me," Aamir revealed.

 “I couldn’t speak properly, I couldn’t remember my lines, I was going all over the place. It has been a real joy for me that every day that I have sat next to him while we were shooting," he added. 

The action-adventure film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, will see the light of day on November 7.

Aamir further said that he thinks of himself as a keen learner.

“I see myself as a learner, someone who has got a curious mind. I am a student of whatever I am dealing with and everything is new to me,” the Fanaa star said at a launch of a smartphone. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor recounts her struggles in acting career

Kareena Kapoor recounts her struggles in acting career

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies

Hollywood star Burt Reynolds dies
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach

Bradburn leaves Scotland to become Pakistan's fielding coach
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash

Oscar organizers retreat on 'popular film' category after backlash
Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Priyanka Chopra, A.R. Rehman to perform in India at Bryan Adams concert

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use