Had trouble remembering lines: Aamir Khan on working with Amitabh Bachchan

Superstar Aamir Khan, expressing his awe over legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan , has said that he used to have a hard time remembering his lines while working together with him in a film.



The duo is all set to star together in the upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

“I have been a huge, huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along. The first day of rehearsals when we were sitting and reading scenes together..it was a fanboy moment for me," Aamir revealed.

“I couldn’t speak properly, I couldn’t remember my lines, I was going all over the place. It has been a real joy for me that every day that I have sat next to him while we were shooting," he added.

The action-adventure film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, will see the light of day on November 7.

Aamir further said that he thinks of himself as a keen learner.

“I see myself as a learner, someone who has got a curious mind. I am a student of whatever I am dealing with and everything is new to me,” the Fanaa star said at a launch of a smartphone.