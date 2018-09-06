Two women beaten by three Lahore men over alleged shoplifting

LAHORE: Two women accused of stealing were beaten by shopkeepers in Lahore, as reported by Geo News on Thursday.

The two shopkeepers in Lahore’s Batapur area can be seen in the circulating footage, attacking the women as well as throwing verbal abuses their way.

The man beating them with a cane was identified by a local shopkeeper as Ijaz, the owner of the shop as well as the head of the Kabbadi Association.

The shopkeeper further revealed to the media that the two women were suspected of shoplifting clothes worth Rs10,000.

A report was later filed regarding the incident and Cantonment SP Ameen Asif revealed that a search for both the parties in the footage has been instigated.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also taken notice of the incident calling for a report from the provincial police chief.