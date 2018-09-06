Salman Khan warms up as Bigg Boss 12 draws closer

Salman Khan is warming up in Goa to deal with the next Bigg Boss family as the bizarre reality show moves to its twelfth season.



Unlike every year, the Indian reality show Bigg Boss is launching at Goa instead of its ever-destined Lolayati as the star host Khan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bharat.

Salman, done and dusted with the franchise's press conference, showed up with a Dabangg entry on a speed boat and then rocked some dance steps to his popular song Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din (from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi).

The premiere night usually welcomes the contestants in a set constructed near the Bigg Boss house to introduce them to the audience from where they enter the house. And there is another Salman Khan's performance on the opening night of the show.

What’s new this season is that the makers have aimed at making the participants, celebrities and non-celebrities, compete as pairs in the show.



The season is going to premiere on September 16, a month earlier from its traditional opening in October.