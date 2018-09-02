Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon's room

Police team formed to investigate discovery of liquor bottles in Sharjeel Memon’s room
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
'IGP, RPO didn't ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka'

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Share

Sex scandal didn´t harm Japan´s Asian display, says JOC

Jakarta -The head of Japan´s Asian Games delegation said Sunday that a scandal involving basketball players caught paying for prostitutes had no negative impact on the country´s overall performance in Jakarta.

"It was unprofessional and unpalatable behaviour," Yasuhiro Yamashita told a news conference after Japan finished second behind China with 75 gold, 56 silver and 74 bronze medals.

"Their conduct betrays public confidence in the the athletes and sport as a whole," he added.

"It was a huge shock to us and was a setback but I don´t think it had any negative impact overall. The rest of the players stepped up, and fought with great pride and gave everything for the shirt."

The four Japanese basketball players -- Yuya Nagayoshi, Takuya Hashimoto, Takuma Sato and Keita Imamura -- were sent home in disgrace after being spotted in a notorious red light district of Jakarta, and subsequently banned for a year.

Dressed in black suits at a press conference after their return home, Nagayoshi said he "could not imagine" playing basketball again after bringing the sport into disrepute.

The incident came as a major embarrassment for Japan, which is preparing to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese swimmer Naoya Tomita was sent home in shame from the 2014 Asian Games after he was caught on video stealing a journalist´s camera from the pool deck.

But Yamashita was anxious to put a positive spin on Japan´s performance in Jakarta, which he said "far exceeded expectations."

Japan´s swimmers set the stage for their country´s medal rush by winning 19 golds, pipping mighty China on total medals, with Rikako Ikee grabbed the MVP award for the Games after capturing a record six titles in the pool.

"I was on my way to Disneyland when my coach called to tell me I might win it," said the 18-year-old, who had to fly back to Jakarta to collect the award.

"I couldn´t take the grin off my face all day."

Yamashita called on Japanese athletes to build on their success for the Tokyo Olympics, acknowledging that their target of 30 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics was an ambitious one.

"Our results here are truly something to celebrate," he said after Japan recorded their biggest gold medal tally since the 1974 Tehran Games.

"Expecting the same results in Tokyo is a big ask but we must aim to do just that. We expect great things at Tokyo 2020."

Comments

