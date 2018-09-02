Sun September 02, 2018
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife
Remember the missing
Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

Deepika Padukone slays with fierce look on her latest magazine cover!

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Deepika Padukone has left all jaws dropped after appearing on the latest magazine cover for Elle, with her retro mien while shedding light on a few veiled corners of her life in the interview with the publication as well.

The 32-year-old megastar has garnered all eyes on her as Elle gives a teaser of an exclusive interview with the Padmavaat starlet with her fierce period guise.

“We weren’t a family that watched too many films. Dad was an athlete. Growing up, my sister and my childhood was all about school, cycling, playing outside... And it’s strange, but every time I watched them [the films], I felt like this is what I’m going to be doing. Even though there was no film connection,” says our #September cover star @deepikapadukone. #TheSeptemberIssue hits stands on September 6,” read a snippet of her interview with the magazine.

Along with the noticeable striking winged eyeliner hinting at an Elizabeth Taylor muse, the starlet is looking debonair donned in an off-shoulder cream-beige dress.

“We weren’t a family that watched too many films. Dad was an athlete. Growing up, my sister and my childhood was all about school, cycling, playing outside... And it’s strange, but every time I watched them [the films], I felt like this is what I’m going to be doing. Even though there was no film connection,” says our #September cover star @deepikapadukone. #TheSeptemberIssue hits stands on September 6. . : #TarunVishwa : @malini_banerji ‍️: @mrudul.pathak ‍️: @georgiougabriel / @animacreatives ‍: @anilc68 Decor: Gulbahaar in patiala green from the @sabyasachiofficial collection — chapter 2, @worldofnilaya wall coverings by @asianpaints Cover shot on @oppomobileindia Assisted by: @divyagursahani and #IshaniDesai (styling) and @roshgullaa (art) Deepika is wearing: @fendi, @bulgariofficial and @tissot_official . Shot on #OPPOF9Pro #Bollywood #DeepikaPadukone

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindiaofficial) on

Whilst in the second picture revealed, Deepika is cloaked in a black sequined dress with bold eye makeup. The alluring look even led her beau Ranveer Singh into displaying some public affection for his ladylove by commenting “Queen.”


Model Anam Tanoli found dead in Lahore
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy joins hands with LeBron James for ‘HBO’ film
Thunderstorm halts Lady´s Gaga´s movie debut
