Deepika Padukone slays with fierce look on her latest magazine cover!

Bollywood’s bathing beauty Deepika Padukone has left all jaws dropped after appearing on the latest magazine cover for Elle, with her retro mien while shedding light on a few veiled corners of her life in the interview with the publication as well.

The 32-year-old megastar has garnered all eyes on her as Elle gives a teaser of an exclusive interview with the Padmavaat starlet with her fierce period guise.

“We weren’t a family that watched too many films. Dad was an athlete. Growing up, my sister and my childhood was all about school, cycling, playing outside... And it’s strange, but every time I watched them [the films], I felt like this is what I’m going to be doing. Even though there was no film connection,” says our #September cover star @deepikapadukone. #TheSeptemberIssue hits stands on September 6,” read a snippet of her interview with the magazine.

Along with the noticeable striking winged eyeliner hinting at an Elizabeth Taylor muse, the starlet is looking debonair donned in an off-shoulder cream-beige dress.



Whilst in the second picture revealed, Deepika is cloaked in a black sequined dress with bold eye makeup. The alluring look even led her beau Ranveer Singh into displaying some public affection for his ladylove by commenting “Queen.”





