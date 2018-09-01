Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth is all set to go to India for his big Netflix break as he debuts on the online-streaming service with an action-thriller film named ‘Dhaka’.



Hemsworth will now be seen starring in a Netflix original, which has been described as a ‘kidnap-extraction drama’, according to a media statement.

The film orbits around the son of a drug dealer hailing from India who gets abducted and taken to Dhaka. Hemsworth's character deals with the extraction.

The movie will be produced by the makers of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Joe himself.

As per some media reports, some sequences of the film are to be shot in India, whilst others in Thailand, scheduled to commence in November.

“Physically brave but an emotional coward,” is how Hemsworth’s character is being described. “He has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self,” a statement from Netflix said.

The release of the film is yet to be announced.