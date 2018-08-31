Fri August 31, 2018
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man’s Pakistan

Going the way of China

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Daily horoscope for Friday, August 31, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, August 30, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

As this day wears on, your focus on money increases. However, wait until late in the afternoon to make important financial decisions or purchases.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

By evening, you will feel content and pleased with yourself. Early in the day, it’s all a bit up in the air, but no worries because things settle down, especially in your favor.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Because you are so high-viz lately, you’ll welcome the chance for some privacy today. Work alone or behind the scenes. Play your cards close to your chest.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Late in the day, conversations with a female acquaintance could be reassuring. You might have a better sense of your future goals and be glad about your direction in life.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Details about your personal life will be made public today, especially later in the day. (No question.) Therefore, be on guard and protect what you must.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Try to do something different today because you need a change of scenery. You want to break free of routine so that something stimulating or exciting can happen.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although you might be focused on red-tape details related to inheritances, insurance matters, taxes and debt, wait until late in the afternoon to make decisions regarding these matters. (You’ll be glad you did.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Later today, the Moon moves opposite your sign, which means you have

to be tolerant and flexible. When dealing with others, be prepared to go more than halfway.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your desire to get better organized at work and at home will come to fruition later in the day. Just coast earlier in the day because, by late afternoon, you’ll swing into action!

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This can be a very creative day for you. It is fun-loving, flirtatious, playful and productive for the arts. Enjoy pleasant times with children.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to entertain at home, especially this evening. Invite the gang over for pizza and beer.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You have a strong need to communicate to others today, because you want to enlighten someone about something. Just wait for the right moment, because it will appear.

