Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is likely to gift the masses by reducing the price of petroleum products from September 01, sources said.

Geo News citing sources reported that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent the summary to Petroleum Division for reduction in POL prices.

Sources said petrol prices will likely be cut by Rs2 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs6 per litre, Kerosene oil by 30 paisa per litre, while light diesel price will be increased by 70 paisa per litre.

The final decision to amend the prices of petroleum products will be made by the ministry of finance tomorrow, sources added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force Shireen Mazari

PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force Shireen Mazari
Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks

Film star Nargis hits back at PTI's Fayyaz Chohan over misogynistic remarks
KE likely to face legal action after minor's electrocution due to loose wire

KE likely to face legal action after minor's electrocution due to loose wire

Community engagement urged for the protection of marine resources

Community engagement urged for the protection of marine resources
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Ed Sheeran will play himself in Danny Boyle’s next film

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response