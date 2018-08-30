Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from September 01: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is likely to gift the masses by reducing the price of petroleum products from September 01, sources said.



Geo News citing sources reported that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent the summary to Petroleum Division for reduction in POL prices.

Sources said petrol prices will likely be cut by Rs2 per litre, high speed diesel by Rs6 per litre, Kerosene oil by 30 paisa per litre, while light diesel price will be increased by 70 paisa per litre.

The final decision to amend the prices of petroleum products will be made by the ministry of finance tomorrow, sources added.