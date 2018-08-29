Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats

Imran Khan builds an excellent team of bureaucrats
The elusive climate change strategy

The elusive climate change strategy
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
European intellectuals and the East

European intellectuals and the East
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest

Karachi police officer suspended for fake armed robbery arrest
PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft

PM to spearhead public awareness campaign against power theft
Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act

Dutch FM says caricature completion is an individual’s act
Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures

Tehreek-e-Labbaik calls for Dutch envoy's expulsion over blasphemous caricatures
Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Aamir Liaquat ‘content’ after Imran Khan promises to resolve inter-party discrepancies

Sports

AFP
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

BELFAST: Ireland levelled a three-match ODI series with Afghanistan at 1-1 with victory by three wickets in Belfast on Wednesday.

The visitors chose to bat first but posted a modest total of 182 for nine and, propelled by a half century from Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland reached their target of 183 with six overs to spare.

The sides will meet again on Friday to decide the series.

Afghanistan came into the match having won the T20 series between the teams 2-0 last week and after easing to a 29-run win in the first ODI on Monday.

However, they were reduced to 16-4 inside 10 overs.

Captain Asghar Afghan steadied the ship, but when he was brilliantly run out for 39 by Paul Stirling, Afghanistan were 100-7.

Najibullah Zadran top scored with 42 to at least give the tourists hope and they made Ireland work for victory.

Stirling and Balbirnie got Ireland off to a flyer at 69-1 before three quick wickets put the game back in the balance.

Balbirnie also made a 50 in the opening match of the series and got to 60 before being dismissed by the impressive Rashid Khan.

Another two wickets fell in quick succession to set up a grandstand finish, but Simi Singh´s 36 not out saw Ireland over the line to level up the series.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sri Lanka arrests two Indians on suspicion of match fixing

Sri Lanka arrests two Indians on suspicion of match fixing
Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home
England recall Ali and Curran as Buttler keeps in fourth Test

England recall Ali and Curran as Buttler keeps in fourth Test
Javed Miandad throws a challenge to Aamir Liaquat

Javed Miandad throws a challenge to Aamir Liaquat
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response