Javed Miandad throws a challenge to Aamir Liaquat

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain and batting legend Javed Miandad has challenged the newly elected National Assembly member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aamir Liaquat to resign and contest a by-election against him in Karachi.
Minadad was responding to Aamir Liaquat’s latest outburst against his own party.
"I cannot comprehend Aamir’s statement," Miandad, a teammate of Prime Minister Imran Khan during his cricketing days, lamented in a video statement on Wednesday.
He said that such statements do not suit Aamr Liaquat and advised the MNA to follow the party's discipline.
“You are now a member of the PTI and should stay in the party,” he said and urged Mr Hussain to make a good beginning.
His video came after Aamir Liaquat took to mainstream and social media, expressing his anger at party's failure to invite him to a party meeting held at Governor House.
PTI, on the other hand, maintains that no such meeting was held at Governor House.
