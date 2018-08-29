Wed August 29, 2018
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan's looted wealth

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

World

AFP
August 29, 2018

For first time in decades, astronaut quits NASA training

Washington: For the first time in five decades, a NASA astronaut candidate has resigned from training, the US space agency said Tuesday.

Robb Kulin resigned from NASA effective August 31 for personal reasons, spokeswoman Brandi Dean said, declining to provide further details.

It's not an easy gig to get -- some 18,000 people routinely seek the 12 spots that open each year.

Kulin, who joined his class sounding upbeat, is the first would-be astronaut to leave training since a resignation in 1968.

