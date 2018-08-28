Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto rejects PTI committee's report on RTS failure

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected the report on the failure of the Result Transmission System (RTS) by PTI’s fact-finding committee. 

“We cannot accept a report prepared by PTI’s own ‘fact-finding’ committee because PTI itself benefitted the most from RTS crash.” 

The PPP chief reiterated his demand that a joint parliamentary committee be formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the discrepancies in the election process including RTS failure.”

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto once again asked the Prime Minister to order an immediate inquiry into the deaths of those martyred in terrorist attacks during the election campaign and on the day of the general elections. 

“We condemn terrorist attacks, pay tributes to martyrs but this is mere lip-service if there is no serious effort to catch their killers. What is the use of these tributes and condolence messages if the perpetrators of these heinous crimes roam around freely? “Time has come for the government to provide answers and justice to the families of the victims”.

