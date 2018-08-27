Mon August 27, 2018
Sports

APP
August 27, 2018

Who gave Shahid Afridi famous ‘Boom Boom’ title?

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Afridi, one of the most destructive batsmen to play cricket ever Monday revealed an Indian cricketer had given him the name ''Boom Boom.

'' Talking to fans during a Q&A session on Twitter, one of his fans asked him about the person who gave him the famous ‘Boom Boom’ title.

Afridi revealed that it was former Indian cricketer and current coach Ravi Shastri, Sports360 reported.

The Pakistan all-rounder, who announced himself on the international stage with a record-breaking 37-ball century, was known as ‘Boom Boom’ for his explosive style of play.

He also revealed his favourite bowlers at the highest level by responding, Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram.

Shahid Afridi said he enjoyed bowling to former South African skipper AB de Villiers, when he was given four choices by a fan.

Sri Lanka’s talisman wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara and opener Tillakaratne Dilshan were among the options.

India’s combative opener Virender Sehwag was also one of the choices for Shahid Afridi.

Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket in February 2017 after playing 398 ODIs, 99 T20Is and 27 Tests.

In ODIs, he scored 8064 runs with six centuries and 39 fifties.

In T20Is, he had 1416 runs with four half-centuries while in Test cricket, he struck 1716 runs with five centuries and eight half-centuries.

Shahid Afridi was due to play in the ongoing Carribean Premier League 2018 for Jamaica Tallawahs.

However, he failed to take part as he did not successfully recover from his knee issue.

Probably, it would take quite a time for him to be back on the field.

