Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Jahangir Tareen shortens UK trip to aid presidential candidate Arif Alvi

Jahangir Tareen shortens UK trip to aid presidential candidate Arif Alvi
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

World

AFP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US will 'vigorously defend' against Iran court challenge: Pompeo

Washington -The United States will "vigorously defend" itself in the International Court of Justice against Iran´s challenge to the reimposition of US sanctions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday.

Iran demanded in The Hague that the top UN court suspend the unilateral US sanctions, which were slapped back on three weeks ago following the US withdrawal from a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran.

"We will vigorously defend against Iran´s meritless claims this week in The Hague," Pompeo said.

He said Iran´s filing with the International Court of Justice was "an attempt to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions, including re-imposition of sanctions, which are necessary to protect our national security.

"The proceedings instituted by Iran are a misuse of the court," he contended.

In oral arguments in The Hague, Iran´s representative Mohsen Mohebi accused Washington of plotting his country´s "economic strangulation."

Pompeo countered: "President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA for a simple reason: it failed to guarantee the safety of the American people from the risk created by Iran´s leaders."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the name given to the 2015 international agreement under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The reimposition of US sanctions has added to Iran´s economic woes, fuelling strikes and protests across the country and political spectrum.

The sanctions target financial transactions and imports of raw materials, cars and aircraft among other things.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

China plans law against sexual harassment

China plans law against sexual harassment
China may scrap limit on number of children: report

China may scrap limit on number of children: report
Iran´s Rouhani under attack from all sides

Iran´s Rouhani under attack from all sides
EU security must no longer depend on US, says Macron

EU security must no longer depend on US, says Macron
Load More load more

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
China plans law against sexual harassment

China plans law against sexual harassment
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!