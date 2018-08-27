Daily horoscope for Monday, August 27, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, August 27, 2018.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

So much is going on behind the scenes in your life right now. Some of you are purposely hiding, but others are just being private because that’s the way it is.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)Friendships are important to you now. In fact, a platonic friendship could heat up into something romantic. (Oh my.) Enjoy old friends who are back in your life.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You are very high-viz today. Everyone notices you, especially people in authority – parents, bosses, teachers and VIPs. Romance with your boss or someone richer or worldlier might begin.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Travel plans are exciting. You’re also very keen to generate more adventure in your life. Do whatever will give you a change of scenery and some thrills.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

You definitely can benefit now from the wealth and resources of others. All partnerships can bring you advantages, gifts, financial perks or the use of something that someone else owns.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Partnerships and close friendships are a strong focus for you today. In part, this is because ex-partners are back in your life. Be prepared to compromise today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your surroundings affect you, which is why you’re very keen to get better organized today. When there is less clutter around you physically, there is less clutter in your mind. True!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fabulous day to party and schmooze with others. Enjoy sports, the arts and playful times with children. Romance can flourish!

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re unusually absorbed by situations at home now, perhaps because of residential moves, home improvements or visiting family members. Today is certainly no exception. Stock the fridge.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Certain ideas excite you so much that you are keen to share them with others. This is a wonderful day for writers, teachers, actors or those of you who sell and promote for a living.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your moneymaking ideas might be quite successful. Believe in yourself. All your hard work is going to pay off!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

The Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Neptune are all in Pisces today. (Gasp!) This is why you are rowing with the wind at your back. Enjoy.