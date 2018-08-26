Sun August 26, 2018
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

Europe and the BRI

The opposition’s dilemmas

Stolen asset recovery

PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Pakistan

APP
August 26, 2018

Chinese firm Hisense to invest $2.3mn in Pakistan

Chinese firm Hisense to invest $2.3mn in Pakistan
China’s TCL Electronics plans to expand footprint in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese company TCL Electronics Pakistan is looking to further penetrate Pakistan’s electronics and mobile phone market.

According to Radio Pakistan, the company's executives believe the market has now reached a point where high-end tech products are gaining strength.

However, the company, a subsidiary of TCL Corporation China, is concerned about the low purchasing power of consumers in Pakistan.

General Manager TCL Sunny Yang said it views Pakistan as a strategic market with population of over 200 million.

He said understanding of Pakistani consumers is increasing and they are now more aware of global brands and technology, which translates into more demand for high-end products.

He said the trend would help them introduce white goods and mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that it took China two years to switch from traditional to smart TVs and Pakistan is also shifting, which would lead to more demand for TV sets and other products in the future.

