Govt to launch kids, sports channels: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday unveiled his government's plans to launch two new state-run channels.

The influential presence of cricket among all other sports in Pakistan is merely out of comparison however, the information minister takes a verdict to launch two new channels of PTV, one that will cover all other sports except cricket whilst the existing channel would cover cricket solely.

A dedicated channel for children under the age of 16 will also be launched, he further added, that would cater to the need of an hour.

“We have decided to launch two new channels of PTV; a dedicated Sports Channel to cover all sports except Cricket and present PTV Sports shall be rebranded as PTV Cricket. A dedicated Channel for Children under sixteen, all suggestions welcomed,” read the tweet.

As PTI’s Federal government holds the charge, they lifted political censorship on the state television, permitting it to cover all political parties even those on opposition benches.

Alongside, the Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry opens the forum for suggestions!




